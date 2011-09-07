Ad
euobserver
Mark Rutte has radical ideas for the eurozone (Photo: NewsPhoto!)

Netherlands: Indebted states must be made ‘wards’ of the commission or leave euro

by Leigh Phillips,

The Dutch government has proposed that highly indebted states be put into “guardianship”, with spending decisions seized from the elected government and placed under the direct control of a European commissioner.

If a state is unwilling to surrender its sovereignty in this way, then it would be forced to exit the euro.

“"Member states not willing to make themselves a ward, may choose to make use of the option to leave the eurozone,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a letter...

