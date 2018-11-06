Euro ministers call on Italy to change its budget

Eurozone finance ministers on Monday (5 November) called on Italy to revise its planned 2019 budget within a week, after the European Commission rejected the budgetary plans of Rome's populist coalition government.
"We expect a new and revised draft budgetary plan by November 13 and that is a necessity," EU economic affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters, adding that concerns raised by the EU executive have yet to be addressed.
Rome has been reluctant to significan...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.