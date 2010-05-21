Ad
euobserver
French finance minister Christine Lagarde with Herman Van Rompuy, EU council president (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Van Rompuy task force agrees need for budgetary sanctions

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy and EU finance ministers kicked off negotiations on greater economic co-ordination on Friday (21 May), with participants agreeing the "task force" should concentrate on four main objectives.

While all members stressed the preliminary nature of the talks, agreement was reached on the need for tougher penalties for states that repeatedly break the EU's budgetary rules, known as the Stability and Growth Pact.

"There was a broad consensu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
French finance minister Christine Lagarde with Herman Van Rompuy, EU council president (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections