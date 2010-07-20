Ad
Research in the EU will receive a 12 percent increase in funding (Photo: Notat)

EU to invest €6.4 billion in research

Green Economy
by Matej Hruska, Brussels,

Research organisations, universities and industry, will receive a sum of €6.4 billion next year in the European Commission's largest ever allocation for research and innovation.

Research commissioner Máire Geoghegan-Quinn said on Monday (19 July) when presenting the plan that around 16,000 participants, including about 3,000 small and medium businesses, will receive funding.

"The investment I am announcing today will create 165,000 jobs over the relatively short term and potential...

