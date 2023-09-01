New EU debt rules 'risk undermining climate goals'

According to a new report, fresh spending rules proposed by the EU Commission stand in the way of achieving climate goals.
Researchers from the New Economics Foundation, a think tank promoting social, economic and environmental justice, said in a statement that the latest iteration of the rules as proposed by the commission are "irresponsible" and will "jeopardise th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.