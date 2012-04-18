With less than a month to general elections in Greece where radical parties are expected to score well, the European Commission is trying change the impression among Greeks that the EU is only about imposing austerity measure.

"What the commission is saying today to the Greek people is very clear: You are not alone," EU commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso said in a video message published on Wednesday (18 April) together with a 40-page long 100) { for (var key in ls) { if (key.includes('@based-authState')) { CTA.innerHTML = ''; break; } } } } } catch (e) {}