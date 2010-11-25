Ad
euobserver
Moscow hopes to join the WTO next year (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Russia inches closer to WTO membership after EU deal

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Russia hopes to join the World Trade Organisation next year after agreeing on Wednesday (24 November) with the EU on tariffs for raw materials, a move that will be formalised at an EU-Russia summit on 7 December.

Russia's willingness to phase out export duties on raw materials such as timber - which are particularly problematic for countries like Finland, where timber and paper industry are a big share of the economy - removes an EU veto on Russia's WTO accession.

On the other han...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Moscow hopes to join the WTO next year (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections