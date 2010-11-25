Russia inches closer to WTO membership after EU deal

Russia hopes to join the World Trade Organisation next year after agreeing on Wednesday (24 November) with the EU on tariffs for raw materials, a move that will be formalised at an EU-Russia summit on 7 December.

Russia's willingness to phase out export duties on raw materials such as timber - which are particularly problematic for countries like Finland, where timber and paper industry are a big share of the economy - removes an EU veto on Russia's WTO accession.

