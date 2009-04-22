Europe facing €900bn in writedowns, warns IMF

The International Monetary Fund has warned that governments must take decisive action to deal with deteriorating banking assets and that global writedowns for the financial crisis could total €3,170 billion ($4,100bn) by the end of 2010.
In its Global Financial Stability Report published on Tuesday (21 April), the multilateral lender predicts European writedowns will total over €900 billion as deteriorating economic activity leaves individuals and companies increasingly unable to pay ba...
