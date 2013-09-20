Ad
The EU-Singapore deal is the first with a country from south-east Asia (Photo: European Commission)

EU seals Singapore trade pact

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU trade officials moved a step closer to sealing an trade pact with Singapore after negotiators for both sides presented the entire text of the agreement on Friday (20 September).

"This is also the first step towards closer economic ties between the two major integrated regions in the world, ASEAN and the EU, and their 1.1 billion citizens," the lead negotiators, Rupert Schlegelmilch and Keith Tan, said in a statement, after signing each page of the document which runs over 1,000 pages...

