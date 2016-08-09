Ad
euobserver
Jean-Claude Juncker says France does not have to follow budget levy rules "because it is France" (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Adam Berry)

Ignoring our problems leads only to crisis

Green Economy
Opinion
by Gunnar Hoekmark, Brussels,

The Commission’s decision to turn a blind eye to the deficits of Spain and Portugal does not bode well for the future. It may yet lead to another crisis and undermine our rules-based Union.\n \nThe European Commission still has another chance to decide. Are Spain and Portugal off the hook for their fiscal imbalances? This follows a move, earlier this year, to make similar exceptions for France.\n \nIt was the decision to not apply these rules from the beginning that sowed the seeds for the so...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU to reprimand Spain and Portugal on budgets
EU gives France until 2017 to fix deficit
Eurogroup puts pressure on France to deliver on deficit
EU Commission faces infighting on Spanish budget
Jean-Claude Juncker says France does not have to follow budget levy rules "because it is France" (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Adam Berry)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections