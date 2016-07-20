Commission sets new emissions targets for EU states

The European Commission on Wednesday (20 July) presented additional measures in the EU strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030, including new targets and more flexibility for member states.

It set annual quotas for emission reductions for the 2021-2030 period for sectors that are not covered by the existing emissions trading system - mainly transport, buildings, agriculture and waste management.

The quotas, which go from zero to 40 percent, are based on ...