Euro area states put Greek loans at €30 billion

Eurozone states have agreed to potentially provide up to €30 billion in bi-lateral loans to Greece this year, should Athens prove unable to borrow sufficient money on capital markets.

The decision taken by euro area finance ministers during a teleconference on Sunday afternoon (11 April) caps off a turbulent week for Greece, during which the country's borrowing costs rose to record highs. On Friday Greece also suffered a fresh credit rating downgrade by the Fitch agency.

