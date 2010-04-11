Ad
euobserver
Interest rates on the loans are likely to be close to five percent (Photo: 1suisse)

Euro area states put Greek loans at €30 billion

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Eurozone states have agreed to potentially provide up to €30 billion in bi-lateral loans to Greece this year, should Athens prove unable to borrow sufficient money on capital markets.

The decision taken by euro area finance ministers during a teleconference on Sunday afternoon (11 April) caps off a turbulent week for Greece, during which the country's borrowing costs rose to record highs. On Friday Greece also suffered a fresh credit rating downgrade by the Fitch agency.

euobserver

