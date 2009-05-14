Brussels notes improvement in airline websites

The vast majority of air companies selling tickets online across Europe have improved their websites since an EU investigation launched almost two years ago found they were misleading consumers, the European Commission has said.
The commission originally found breaches in 137 out of the 386 websites but 115 of these have since been corrected, it said on Thursday (14 May).
The main problems on which the companies have worked include misleading prices – especially in the way some fa...
