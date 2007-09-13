EU threatens to ban unsafe Chinese products

The European Union on Wednesday (12 September) said that it could ban some Chinese products from entering the EU market unless they meet the bloc's criteria on health and safety by October.

"This is the last warning. If there's an unsatisfactory report in October we will [impose] the next layer of measures. Among them is a ban on products", Meglena Kuneva, the EU commissioner responsible for consumer protection said in front of the European parliament's internal market and consumer prot...