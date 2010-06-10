Biofuels cannot come from ripped-up rainforest, says Brussels

A long-awaited European Commission communication outlining guidelines on what constitutes genuinely sustainable biofuels has already run into strong criticism.
Environmentalists and development groups say the rules overlook the key aspect of the controversial energy source that turns what was once thought of as a green alternative into a net producer of greenhouse gas emissions.
On Thursday (10 June), the commission is to unveil guidelines aiming to clarify rules contained in a 20...
