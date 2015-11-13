Dispute over report EU officials brought VW scam to light

A dispute arose on Friday (13 November) over a report by a German business weekly which stated the European Commission has known about Volkswagen's emissions cheating since 2011.
The magazine also wrote that commission officials who were frustrated with inaction by the commission tipped off the American NGO International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) to dig into the matter, but the NGO in question has denied the suggestion of commission whistleblowers.
