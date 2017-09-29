Ad
euobserver
Roadside remote sensing can help detect emissions cheating (Photo: Markus Spiske)

EU urges use of roadside sensors on car emissions

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission has called on national governments to use a measuring tool known as remote sensing to detect if cars driving on Europe's roads were emitting too many pollutants.

Panagiota Dilara, policy officer for motor vehicle emissions at the commission's industry directorate, told attendees of an event in the European Parliament on Thursday (28 September) that she was not aware of any member state using the roadside technology.

"Remote sensing is a powerful tool," sai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateGreen Economy

Related articles

On-road emissions tests: How EU failed to change to the fast lane
Dieselgate: MEPs want to give EU more testing powers
Car lobby complained about emissions tampering by others
'Unfixing' VW cars: A new trend in emissions tampering?
Roadside remote sensing can help detect emissions cheating (Photo: Markus Spiske)

Tags

DieselgateGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections