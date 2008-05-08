Commissioner attacks protectionist 'mirage' of Obama, Clinton

The EU's trade chief has hit out at the more protectionist positions on trade that have increasingly been deployed by the Democratic presidential candidates in the United States.

Britain's Financial Times is reporting that trade commissioner Peter Mandelson in an interview with the BBC on Thursday (8 May) attacked rhetoric coming from US candidates on the imposition of new tariffs and criticising the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"It is irresponsible to be pretendin...