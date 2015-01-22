ECB to unveil bond-buying scheme, sceptics remain

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to announce an unprecedented bond-buying programme on Thursday (22 January), in a bid to breathe life into the eurozone economy and to prevent deflation.
Reports on Wednesday suggested that its 25-member governing council, led by Mario Draghi, will consider a proposal by its executive board to begin asset purchases worth €50 billion per month, running from March until the end of 2016 - double the amount previously forecast by analysts.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
