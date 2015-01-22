ECB to unveil bond-buying scheme, sceptics remain

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to announce an unprecedented bond-buying programme on Thursday (22 January), in a bid to breathe life into the eurozone economy and to prevent deflation.

Reports on Wednesday suggested that its 25-member governing council, led by Mario Draghi, will consider a proposal by its executive board to begin asset purchases worth €50 billion per month, running from March until the end of 2016 - double the amount previously forecast by analysts.

T...