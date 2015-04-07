Greece ready to pay debts, but flirting with Moscow

Greece reassured its lenders on debt commitments over the Easter weekend, but is continuing to cast doubt on its long-term relationship with the EU ahead of a visit to Moscow by prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis met with International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde in Washington on Sunday (5 April) and assured her that Greece would "meet all obligations to all its creditors, ad infinitum".

Greece must repay a €450 million loan to the IMF on Th...