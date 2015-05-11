Blame game slows talks on EU investment fund

Negotiators from the European Parliament expressed their “concern” on Monday (11 May) that talks with EU member states about a new investment fund aren’t progressing fast enough.

“We are here to send a very simple and clear message”, Italian centre-left MEP Roberto Gualtieri said at a press conference.

“The parliament ... is working very hard to assure a quick conclusion of the legislative process. … The parliament is ready to engage in negotiation”, he said.

“We are not se...