Projects include offshore wind farm projects, installation of smart meters in homes, and motorways. (Photo: Kim Hansen)

Juncker fund: €50bn mobilised so far

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The flagship EU investment fund has mobilised so far €50 billion in investment, the president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) said Thursday (14 January).

“That is 16 percent of the objective of the €315 billion,” the EIB's Werner Hoyer said at a press conference in Brussels.

The fund was announced by EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at the beginning of his mandate in 2014, and is his administration's main tool to get the European economy back up and running.

