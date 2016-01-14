Juncker fund: €50bn mobilised so far

The flagship EU investment fund has mobilised so far €50 billion in investment, the president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) said Thursday (14 January).
“That is 16 percent of the objective of the €315 billion,” the EIB's Werner Hoyer said at a press conference in Brussels.
The fund was announced by EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at the beginning of his mandate in 2014, and is his administration's main tool to get the European economy back up and running.
