Ad
euobserver
Several inherent risks of nuclear energy, from the disaster potential, to waste management over hundreds of thousands of years, or uranium mining, were not properly addressed in the report commissioned by the European Commission (Photo: IAEA Imagebank)

Gas and nuclear: a lose-lose scenario for Eastern Europe

Green Economy
Opinion
by Patrick ten Brink, Brussels,

After a year-long fight over the classification of fossil gas and nuclear energy under the EU taxonomy, the Delegate Act defining whether they're considered as a sustainable investment will finally be released next week by the European Commission.

Yet a last major battle is taking place this Thursday (16 December) in Brussels. The 27 EU leaders will have a final word at the last European Council of the year on whether fossil gas and nuclear should be part of the EU list of environmental...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Patrick ten Brink is deputy secretary general of the European Environmental Bureau, the largest European network of green NGOs. This article was written in collaboration with the Institute for Sustainable Development (Poland), Clean Air Action Group (Hungary), Climate Coalition (Slovakia), Umanotera (Slovenia) and Green Liberty (Latvia).

Related articles

EU green taxonomy becomes law, gas and nuclear postponed
Investors will reject EU 'green' label for gas and nuclear
Germany tells France: 'nuclear is not green'
Several inherent risks of nuclear energy, from the disaster potential, to waste management over hundreds of thousands of years, or uranium mining, were not properly addressed in the report commissioned by the European Commission (Photo: IAEA Imagebank)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Patrick ten Brink is deputy secretary general of the European Environmental Bureau, the largest European network of green NGOs. This article was written in collaboration with the Institute for Sustainable Development (Poland), Clean Air Action Group (Hungary), Climate Coalition (Slovakia), Umanotera (Slovenia) and Green Liberty (Latvia).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections