Gas and nuclear: a lose-lose scenario for Eastern Europe

After a year-long fight over the classification of fossil gas and nuclear energy under the EU taxonomy, the Delegate Act defining whether they're considered as a sustainable investment will finally be released next week by the European Commission.
Yet a last major battle is taking place this Thursday (16 December) in Brussels. The 27 EU leaders will have a final word at the last European Council of the year on whether fossil gas and nuclear should be part of the EU list of environmental...
Patrick ten Brink is deputy secretary general of the European Environmental Bureau, the largest European network of green NGOs. This article was written in collaboration with the Institute for Sustainable Development (Poland), Clean Air Action Group (Hungary), Climate Coalition (Slovakia), Umanotera (Slovenia) and Green Liberty (Latvia).
