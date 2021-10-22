EU states want more Belarus sanctions

Belarus is likely to face additional EU sanctions, following an EU summit on Friday (22 October).

EU leaders agreed to adopt "further restrictive measures" as a matter of urgency and threatened to "respond accordingly" to all hybrid attacks at the EU's borders.

The ongoing stand-off on Belarus' borders turned top-level EU political issue was part of wider EU summit discussion on migration. At least eight people have so far died on the Belarus border with Poland, while many others ...