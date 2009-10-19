Ad
euobserver
London taxi advertising the Icesave account last year (Photo: Shiny Things)

Iceland agrees payback deal on lost deposits

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

Iceland has reached a deal to pay back the UK and Dutch governments the roughly €4 billion lost when its financial sector crumbled a year ago.

The thorny issue has held up badly needed funding from the International Monetary Fund and also threatened to derail Iceland's application to join the EU.

"An understanding has been reached with the UK and the Netherlands," the Icelandic government said in a statement Sunday (18 October).

The payback deal relates to an online high-in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
London taxi advertising the Icesave account last year (Photo: Shiny Things)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections