Iceland agrees payback deal on lost deposits

Iceland has reached a deal to pay back the UK and Dutch governments the roughly €4 billion lost when its financial sector crumbled a year ago.

The thorny issue has held up badly needed funding from the International Monetary Fund and also threatened to derail Iceland's application to join the EU.

"An understanding has been reached with the UK and the Netherlands," the Icelandic government said in a statement Sunday (18 October).

The payback deal relates to an online high-in...