Ad
euobserver
Banks must be made to pay "their fair share" the commission says (Photo: Trois Têtes)

Banks to pay 'fair share' under EU transactions tax

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission on Wednesday (28 September) unveiled plans to slap a tax on financial transactions in the EU, a scheme that the EU executive hope will raise some €57 billion a year in revenues.

Jose Manuel Barroso, the president of the commission announced that the college of commissioners had adopted the proposal, long expected and dreaded by the City of London, during his state of the union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

All financial transactions in w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU officials defend health of European banks
Japan, Switzerland and US take steps to protect EU banks
EU banks forced to raise cash or face 'debilitating' contagion
Barroso attacks member states, US, banks
Banks must be made to pay "their fair share" the commission says (Photo: Trois Têtes)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections