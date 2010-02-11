Van Rompuy: Eurozone will bail out Greece if needed

The European Union has formally stated what has been discussed in private for weeks: a bailout for Greece will be available if needed.

The announcement is designed to calm market jitters that have recently wreaked havoc on stocks and bonds in a number of weaker peripheral eurozone members.

The EU's new permanent president Herman Van Rompuy made the statement on the steps of the Bibliotheque Solvay, and old library in a central Brussels park where EU leaders are meeting for an in...