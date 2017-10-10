Juncker's euro-push could risk unity, warns eastern flank

The idea of herding central and eastern European countries into the core of the EU by urging them to join the euro by 2019, has so far created little momentum among non-eurozone member states.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in his state of the union address last month that all EU countries (who do not have an opt-out) should join the single currency by 2019.

The EU executive will put forward concrete proposals on 6 December, including financial incentives...