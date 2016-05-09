Ad
Cameron at World War I memorial in 2014. He is expected to warn Monday that Europe's peace may be at risk if Britons vote to leave the EU (Photo: Number 10 Downing Street)

French and Italians want UK-type votes on EU

by Peter Teffer, Prague,

The idea of an in-out referendum on European Union membership is gaining traction across the continent, as the debate on a possible British exit, or Brexit, intensified over the weekend.

British prime minister David Cameron is expected to say in a speech on Monday (9 May) that the chances of war in Europe would increase if British voters decided to leave the EU on 23 June.

According to several of Monday's UK newspapers, the PM will invoke World War II.

“Isolationism has neve...

