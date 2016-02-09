Ad
Tsipras (l) met with Iranian leader Khamenei (Photo: Greek PM office)

Greek PM strenghtens ties with Iran

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece and Iran pledged on Monday (8 February) to strengthen the political and economic cooperation between their two countries in a series of meetings where Iran's geopolitical importance was emphasised.

During a two-day visit to Ispahan and Tehran with business leaders, Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras said Greece wanted to become "an energy, economic and trade bridge between Iran and European Union”. He was the first EU leader to go to Iran since the lifting of UN sanctions last m...

