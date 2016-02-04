Statehood is Catalonia's 'only option'

The new Catalan government installed last month under Carles Puigdemont has promised to adopt a constitution and organise a referendum on independence in about 18 months.
One part of this strategy is to boost the region’s profile and influence in Europe. To this end, a foreign affairs department has been created in Barcelona to replace the previous secretariat.
The new portfolio was entrusted to Raul Romeva, a former Green MEP...
