euobserver
Romeva: Potential problems arising from Catalonia becoming independent would continue to be "a European issue". (Photo: Junts pel Si)

Interview

Statehood is Catalonia's 'only option'

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

The new Catalan government installed last month under Carles Puigdemont has promised to adopt a constitution and organise a referendum on independence in about 18 months.

One part of this strategy is to boost the region’s profile and influence in Europe. To this end, a foreign affairs department has been created in Barcelona to replace the previous secretariat.

The new portfolio was entrusted to Raul Romeva, a former Green MEP...

Interview

Interview
