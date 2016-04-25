EU leaders' praise of Turkey triggers NGO anger

”Turkey is the best example in the entire world of how to treat refugees”, European Council president Donald Tusk claimed on Saturday (23 April), drawing criticism from human rights organisations.

He spoke at a press conference in Gaziantep, southern Turkey, where he travelled together with German chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.

”Nobody has the right to lecture Turkey on what you should do. I am very proud you are my partner. I am...