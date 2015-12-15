Ad
euobserver
National governments want to allow cars to emit more than twice the EU limit (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Environment MEPs reject lax diesel car limits

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Members of the European Parliament's environment committee rejected on Monday evening (14 December) a decision by national governments to allow diesel car manufacturers to exceed emission limits.

They said an October decision by EU member states “would result in a de facto blanket derogation from applicable emissions limits."

The decree which MEPs opposed would set up a new testing procedure for new car models, which would ch...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU Commission discussed emissions cheating in 2013
Multinationals deny wrongdoing in EP tax hearing
EU states let cars exceed pollution limits
Car emissions testing: 'whole system is corrupt'
National governments want to allow cars to emit more than twice the EU limit (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections