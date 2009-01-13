Euro marks 10th birthday amid financial crisis

The financial crisis that started in the US, but progressively spread well beyond its borders, is going to present the eurozone economy with new challenges in the months to come, EU monetary chiefs warned on Tuesday (13 January) at a European Parliament event marking the 10th anniversary of the common currency.

"It is no time for complacency. Current challenges are pressing, and new challenges will arise," European Central Bank (ECB) president Jean-Claude Trichet told MEPs in Strasbourg...