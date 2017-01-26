Italy plays down US diesel probe into Fiat Chrysler's Jeep

A Jeep diesel model that is under scrutiny in the United States for violating rules on emissions is not affected in Europe, according to the Italian ministry for infrastructure and transport.

Earlier this month, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the US issued a notice of violation for the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Ram 1500, made by the Italian-American car company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The EPA had not found clear emissions cheating of the type Volkswagen ad...