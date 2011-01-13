Van Rompuy: Absurd to treat eurozone like Ukraine or Argentina

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy has lashed out at 'bond vigilantes' over the treatment of peripheral eurozone economies in recent months.

Speaking in London after a meeting with Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday (13 January), Mr Van Rompuy described recent events as "absurd" and said the likes of Greece and Portugal should not be treated the same as poor countries: "Recent market developments are sometimes rather strange. The spreads now show default risks for some e...