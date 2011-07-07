Europe's central bank gives helping hand to Portugal

In a move similar to the Greek case, the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday (7 July) suspended a minimum rating requirement for Portuguese bonds after one of the major credit rating agencies earlier this week downgraded Portugal to 'junk status'.

