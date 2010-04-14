Ryanair confident Brussels won't object to toilet charges

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says Brussels is unlikely to raise objections to his plans to charge for the use of on-board toilets, but admits he is having a hard time convincing US authorities.

"If it's approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration and [plane-maker] Boeing then it will happen," he told this website on Tuesday. Although the company does not operate in the US, approval from the American authority is needed in order to alter the US-made planes.

Speaking at a pre...