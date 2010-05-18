Ad
euobserver
Mr Juncker on Monday: Germany has been accused of dragging its feet over the recent eurozone crisis (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Eurozone ministers aim barbed words at Germany

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Euro area finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday evening (17 May) failed to make much headway on the detailed operation of the recently agreed €750 billion support mechanism, as tensions grow amid perceptions of continued German foot-dragging.

The euro's continued slide provided the backdrop to the late-night meeting, with the single currency dipping to a four-year low against the dollar in trading yesterday, before recovering slightly.

Arriving to chair the meeting in B...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mr Juncker on Monday: Germany has been accused of dragging its feet over the recent eurozone crisis (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections