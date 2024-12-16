EU member states push for greater use of geothermal energy

The European Union is making a push to tap into one of its most underutilised resources: geothermal energy.
At a meeting in Brussels on Monday (16 December), EU energy ministers urged the European Commission to draft a geothermal action plan for decarbonising heating and cooling in homes and industries.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.