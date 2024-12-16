Ad
euobserver
'Geothermal energy is one of Europe’s least tapped resources,' said EU energy commissioner Jørgensen

EU member states push for greater use of geothermal energy

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Union is making a push to tap into one of its most underutilised resources: geothermal energy.

At a meeting in Brussels on Monday (16 December), EU energy ministers urged the European Commission to draft a geothermal action plan for decarbonising heating and cooling in homes and industries.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Is geothermal energy the climate fix everyone forgot?
'Geothermal energy is one of Europe’s least tapped resources,' said EU energy commissioner Jørgensen

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections