Is geothermal energy the climate fix everyone forgot?

In an upcoming session on Thursday (15 February), the European Parliament will see the EU commissioner for climate action, Wopke Hoekstra, defending the bloc's climate targets.

These recommend member states cut emissions by 90 percent by 2040.

Green groups have criticised the plan for lacking financial backing. And the far-right, represented by Sylvia Limmer, a German MEP and a member of the far-right nationalist party Alternative fur Deutschland, dubbed the targets "overly ambi...