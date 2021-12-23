Ukrainian gas supplier accuses Gazprom of market abuse

Naftogaz, the largest natural gas company in Ukraine, filed a complaint with the EU competition watchdog against Russia's Gazprom on Wednesday (22 December).

The Ukrainian company accuses Gazprom of abusing its dominant position in the European gas market.

"Gazprom has sharply reduced its delivery of natural gas to the European spot market, despite growing market demand," Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said in a statement.

According to the complaint Gazprom has stopped sellin...