Gazprom HQ in Moscow. According to Ukraine's Naftogaz, the Russian gas-giant is abusing its market dominance (Photo: Mitya Aleshkovsky)

Ukrainian gas supplier accuses Gazprom of market abuse

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Naftogaz, the largest natural gas company in Ukraine, filed a complaint with the EU competition watchdog against Russia's Gazprom on Wednesday (22 December).

The Ukrainian company accuses Gazprom of abusing its dominant position in the European gas market.

"Gazprom has sharply reduced its delivery of natural gas to the European spot market, despite growing market demand," Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said in a statement.

According to the complaint Gazprom has stopped sellin...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

