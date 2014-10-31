Ad
The European Union is co-financing a campaign that will promote drinking milk (Photo: maraker)

EU promotes consumption of meat and milk

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union is investing around €33 million to promote European agricultural products in the EU.

On Thursday (30 October), the European Commission approved co-financing of 21 projects which will promote agricultural products in the EU.

In three years time, EU citizens should be consuming more European milk, but also more sheep meat, fruit, vegetables, juices, and organic food.

Almost all promotio...

Green Economy

EU struggling to cope with Russia food ban
Green Economy
