Jewish settler in Hebron, in the West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Irish senators build EU momentum on Palestine recognition

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Irish senators have adopted a non-binding motion on Palestine recognition, as the EU prepares to set out new red lines on Israel relations.

The motion, tabled by Averil Power from the opposition Fianna Fail party, passed without a vote on Wednesday (22 October) after winning cross-party support.

It urges the Irish government “to formally recognise the state of Palestine and do everything it can to help secure a viable two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict".

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Jewish settler in Hebron, in the West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

