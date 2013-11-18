Ad
Exports up, imports down - the eurozone's trade surplus has doubled in 2013 (Photo: dawvon)

Eurozone trade surplus doubles, boosts crisis countries

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The prospects of the eurozone's nascent economic recovery were boosted on Monday (18 November) after figures revealed that the bloc's trade surplus in 2013 was on course to double 2012.

According to data published by EU statistics agency Eurostat, the eurozone recorded a trade surplus of €109.6 billion with the rest of the world in the first nine months of 2013, up from €50.2 billion last year.

The eurozone's surplus with the United States remained almost unchanged at €47.6 billi...

