euobserver
Obama (l) and Cameron visit school in Ennisikillen, near the G8 venue (Photo: G8 UK Presidency)

Leaders fire starting gun for EU-US trade talks

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The EU and the US have launched negotiations on the most lucrative bilateral trade deal in history.

Announcing the start of talks on the so-called Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) at the G8 summit in Northern Ireland on Monday (17 June), UK Prime Minister David Cameron said the pact is "a once in a generation prize and we are determined to seize it".

He added that the agreement, between the two largest world economic blocs, would have a "greater impact than al...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

