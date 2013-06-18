Leaders fire starting gun for EU-US trade talks

The EU and the US have launched negotiations on the most lucrative bilateral trade deal in history.

Announcing the start of talks on the so-called Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) at the G8 summit in Northern Ireland on Monday (17 June), UK Prime Minister David Cameron said the pact is "a once in a generation prize and we are determined to seize it".

He added that the agreement, between the two largest world economic blocs, would have a "greater impact than al...