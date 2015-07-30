Greek bailout must promote growth over austerity, says Brussels think-tank

A third EU bailout for Greece must prioritise economic growth over further austerity and institutional reforms, according to a new study by the Bruegel think-tank.
The paper ‘Reform momentum and its impact on Greek growth’ published on Wednesday (29 July) by the influential Brussels-based institute argues that the failure of Greece’s two previous bailout programmes was caused as much by poor timing and composition of the reform plans, which focused on austerity rather than private secto...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
