Greek bailout must promote growth over austerity, says Brussels think-tank

A third EU bailout for Greece must prioritise economic growth over further austerity and institutional reforms, according to a new study by the Bruegel think-tank.

The paper ‘Reform momentum and its impact on Greek growth’ published on Wednesday (29 July) by the influential Brussels-based institute argues that the failure of Greece’s two previous bailout programmes was caused as much by poor timing and composition of the reform plans, which focused on austerity rather than private secto...