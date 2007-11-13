France scuffles with Commission on economic forecasts

The French government is disputing the official forecasts made by the European Commission on its economy, calling the figures too "pessimistic".

French economic affairs minister Christina Lagarde criticised the estimations made on economic growth and deficit reduction on Monday (12 November).

"Clearly, I'm not satisfied with the growth figures for 2008 in particular," she was quoted as saying by Reuters during a press conference.

"I thought the forecast, especially the assu...