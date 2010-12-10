Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Dalli speaks to the press after receiving the petition (Photo: Greenpeace)

EU receives anti-GMO petition amid raging legal battle

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Environmental groups Greenpeace and Avaaz have handed the European Commission a petition with the signatures of over one million EU citizens, calling for a ban on GMO crops until a new scientific body is set up to assess their impact. Behind the scenes however, a battle is raging over the document's eligibility under the EU's new citizens' initiative procedure (ECI).

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso refused to receive the document on Thursday (9 December), sending the ...

