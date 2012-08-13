Ad
Children are sometimes used to collect and dismantle e-waste, says the UN. (Photo: Vibek Raj Maurya)

EU law aims to curb dumping of old phones, fridges in Africa

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A European Commission directive aimed at curbing illegal dumping of electronic waste, such as mobiles, computers and refrigerators, in developing countries entered into forced on Monday (13 August).

The commission says the law will require exporters to scrutinise all the equipment before it is placed onto cargo ships. Exporters will also have to provide documents on shipments authorities deem potentially illegal.

"Illegal shipments of WEEE [waste electrical and electronic equipm...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

New electronic waste law to come into force
